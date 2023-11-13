Charles County Sheriff's Office Seeks Help With Unsolved 1980 Homicide Of D.C. Teen

WALDORF, Md. – Today marks the anniversary of the homicide of Deborah Brooks, a 17-year old Washington D.C resident who was located in Waldorf in 1980. Despite continued efforts, her case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Deborah and her family.

On the evening of November 13, 1980, Deborah Brooks left her residence in Northeast Washington, D.C heading to the local People’s Drug Store on 12th Street to pick-up her prescription. This was the last time anyone would see her alive.

On November 14, 1980, at approximately 3 p.m., two men hunting in a wooded area off Sharpersville Road located the body of a young female. Detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

The remains were identified as Deborah’s and the Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide. At the time of her disappearance, Deborah was reported as having worn blue jeans, a brown sweater, a green waist-jacket and brown shoes.

If you have information, or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.