WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced during the week of August 20, speed cameras will be in the following locations:

NB Indian Head Hwy. at Smallwood Middle School

SB Marshall Corner Rd. at James Craik Elementary School

NB Indian Head Hwy. at Indian Head Elementary School

EB Chicamuxen Rd. at Mt. Hope Elementary School

NB Rock Point Rd. at Piccowaxen Middle School

EB Billingsley Rd. at Billingsley Elementary School