WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the weeks of December 11 and December 18:
-Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School
-Indian Head Highway at General Smallwood Middle School
-Berry Road at Berry Elementary School
-Davis Road at Davis Middle School
-Ironsides Road at Mt. Hope Elementary School
-Poplar Hill Road at St. Peters Church
About 1000 more of these need to be purchased and put up permanently
Leave a comment