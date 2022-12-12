WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the weeks of December 11 and December 18:

-Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School

-Indian Head Highway at General Smallwood Middle School

-Berry Road at Berry Elementary School

-Davis Road at Davis Middle School

-Ironsides Road at Mt. Hope Elementary School

-Poplar Hill Road at St. Peters Church