Credit: Charles County Economic Development

WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, May 8, 2023, the Charles County Economic Development team attended ribbon cuttings for two new businesses located in Waldorf.

Minuteman Press Waldorf, located at 3653 Leonardtown Road, is a brand new printing press for small businesses in the area that need promotion and merchandise such as pens, posters, brochures, business cards, graphic designs, and more.

According to their official website, “When it comes to business communications services, we can do it all. With a complete range of products and services at your disposal, we can help you get your message out to customers, employees and vendors alike. Using the latest printing and document management technology, we handle your projects from start to finish. Our energetic and experienced staff is dedicated to delivering what you need, when you need it.”

For more information, visit their website.

Credit: Charles County Economic Development

The second business is St. Burgh’s Wickery, which is located at 3370 Leonardtown Road Ste 103. St. Burgh’s is a service-disabled veteran small minority-owned business that specializes in making high quality candles.

According to their official website, “At St. Burgh’s Wickery, we are dedicated to producing quality candles. We utilize specific processes and source quality ingredients such as 100% soy wax and choice fragrance oils to ensure a smooth wax appearance, great scent throw, and long-lasting burn. Because of our candle-making process, there is no doubt that our candles are of recognized value to our clients. Because of our candle-making process, there is no doubt that our candles are of recognized value to our clients.”

For more information, visit their website.

