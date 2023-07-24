Russell was the eldest of 4 children, born and raised in St. Mary’s County, MD.

His father and grandfather grew tobacco.

At the age of 16 he went to work in construction up in DC with his uncle Frank Quade.

My Dad was a hard worker and a quick learner.

He married Ethel Pilkerton on December 4, 1960, the bride of his youth in the eyes of God.

He later became the construction foreman at J & T Homes in Leonardtown, MD.

He was involved in the building of most of the homes in Breton Bay and many other subdivisions in the county. He was a master carpenter in stairways and trim work.

He loved NASCAR and the Patuxent River, he worked evenings and weekends to purchase a brand new boat and camper.

My Dad, Mom, brother Rusty and I spent many a weekend at car races or on the river in Sandgates.

He also made many custom barn siding picture frames for people around the county.

He was a loving Pop to his girls. He walked them to the school bus many a morning and came and had coffee with his daughter before going to work.

A few days before his passing he had a visit from his daughter, granddaughter and great grandchildren. We walked arm in arm through the field to his blackberry bushes and picked berries with him, the sky was blue and the breeze was perfectly warm, he was so happy and content.

He commented how brilliant blue his great grandchildren’s eyes were just like his.

That day was a gift from Jesus to keep the memory of him until we meet again in Heaven with Jesus.

Survived by:

Sisters – Jane Moran of Hollywood, Carolyn Jones of Mechanicsville,

Gladys Pilkerton of Mechanicsville

Daughter – Sandra Jean (Jeannie) Fink – Husband Morrie

Son – Charles Russell (Rusty) Quade III

Granddaughter – Lauren Marie Floeck – husband Chad

Granddaughter – Lindsey Jean Tracey – husband Tristan

Great granddaughters – Ella and Elizabeth Floeck

His brother-in-laws Harold Pilkerton, Donald Pilkerton and Buddy Tippett

Sister-in-laws Doris Johnson and Susie Tippett

Also, many nieces and nephews

Predeceased by:

His parents, Mr. Charles R Quade Sr. and Gladys M. Quade

His 1st wife, Ethel Pilkerton Quade in 2017

Date of Service: 08/02/2023

Time of Service: 10:00 am

Address of Service:

St. John’s Catholic Church

St. John’s Road

Hollywood, MD 20636

His second wife had him cremated and made all other services private.

The service at St. Johns is open to all.