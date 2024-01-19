Charlotte Hall Sheetz Faces Roadblock, Concerns Over Proposed Intersection

Proposed traffic light for Charlotte Hall Sheetz (Screenshot from 1/8/24 St. Mary’s County Planning Commission meeting)

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The planned Sheetz in Charlotte Hall has a major hurdle it must overcome before they can begin construction, and that’s figuring out the traffic situation.

A brand-new Sheetz location will be coming to Three Notch Rd right next to the Charlotte Hall VA Clinic. This new Sheetz will be a 6,139 sq. ft. convenience store with a 12-pump 4,800 sq. ft. gas station.

The intersection in question is a proposed T-style intersection with a traffic light that would include a 550 ft-long turning lane for southbound traffic to enter Sheetz and a 380 ft-long merge lane to get back into southbound traffic. Traffic Engineer for the project, Jackie Chandler, stated that this model would work well since it would never stop southbound traffic, only northbound.

The main concern for members of the Commission was that the proposal still posed a problem for drivers who were exiting the site and entering northbound traffic. Commission member Joe Vankirk proposed the addition of a northbound merge lane that would make it easier for vehicles exiting.

Chandler did try to defend the current proposal by saying drivers would have an open opportunity to make the right turn safely during the green light in which drivers turning left would enter southbound traffic, but the Commission just didn’t want to take that risk.

“Our job is to look at the whole comprehensive plan and make sure whoever meets those standards. This does not meet the standards of safety… There’s no way I could vote for this, not the way it is,” stated Commission member Lynn Delahay. “Why would St. Mary’s County want to settle for another D [rating] intersection? That’s ludicrous. That’s our job to make sure these things don’t happen.”

To give the project team more time to explore other options and to work with the State Highway Administration, the site plan approval was continued and scheduled for another meeting on March 4, 2024.

You can watch the full Planning Commission meeting by clicking here. The Charlotte Hall Sheetz discussion begins at approximately 1:40:02.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com