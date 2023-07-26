CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Taylor Clagett, a 37-year-old formerly from Chesapeake Beach and a graduate of DeMatha Catholic High School, went on a two-day winning streak in the final week of Season 39 of “Jeopardy!”

Clagett secured his first win on the July 21, 2023, episode by facing returning champ Nik Berry, a teacher from Baltimore, and Ben Sasamoto. He then defeated Ian Foutz and Simona Fine during Monday’s game, bringing his two-day total to $31,800!

Unfortunately, on his third night, Clagett came up short against Andrew Knowles and Julie Sisson ending in third place after a controversial ending. He received a consolation prize of $1,000.

On his first episode, Clagett revealed to the host, Ken Jennings, that he intended to donate his earnings to a non-profit organization set up in honor of his late niece, Taylor Anne.

Taylor's donation is a great example of how to use #Jeopardy! winnings! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/HGT1ady0HC — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 25, 2023

“Unfortunately, we lost my niece, Taylor Anne, to brain cancer last August,” Clagett told Jennings. “So, since that time, her mom, my sister, has set up a non-profit called the Taylor Anne Foundation. It’s an incredible cause, and if I win some money, I would love to contribute to that.”

Jennings responded by stating, “That would be great. Fighting Cancer with your winnings. Well done.”

To learn more about the Taylor Anne Foundation, click here.

Although it didn’t end exactly as planned, Clagett should be very proud of his accomplishment, as if he were to win last night, he would’ve been the first three-night winner in nearly a month.

Southern Maryland is extremely proud of our “Jeopardy!” Champion!

