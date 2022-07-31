Photo From Chesapeake’s Bounty North Beach Facebook Page

NORTH BEACH, Md. — Despite discussions and rumors circulating across social media platforms, the Chesapeake’s Bounty in North Beach, Maryland, will remain open to the delight of many in the community.

The rumors of the popular small grocery store closing its doors on January 1st, 2023, have been making the rounds across social media for several months.

Originally, the Bounty’s owners were planning to shut the store down.

However, the building’s new owner is helping the store to remain open, a generous act for a beloved location.

Photo From Chesapeake’s Bounty North Beach Facebook Page

According to Chesapeake’s Bounty’s manager, Veronica Cristo, “The Bakist, the bakery business around the corner, has bought the building and is willing to allow us to use the building to continue to stay open. We will continue to remain open and lease half of the building while Dez manages the other half…”

Dez the Bakist, owner of The Bakist, of course, is hopeful that this arrangement can work out and that the Bounty can keep its doors open.

“I’m feeling pretty good about it, I still have to get my stuff together and figure out how to do everything we need to do to make it work.”

The Chesapeake’s Bounty is currently operating under new hours, those being:

Friday 11:00 A.M. – 7:30 P.M.

Saturday 9:30 A.M. – 7:30 P.M.

Sunday 9:30 A.M. – 5:30 P.M.

As of July 23rd, they have started a melon mania sale.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com