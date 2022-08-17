‘Classic Car Lover’ Wheels in to Claim $50,000 Pick 5 Prize

LAUREL, Md. – The lucky digits 77770 put “Classic Car Lover” of Laurel in the Lottery Winner’s Circle.

Laurel player plans to spend windfall on hobby

Finding funds to continue fixing up his seven classic cars is no longer an issue for a lucky Laurel man, who won a $50,000 Pick 5 prize in the Aug. 9 evening drawing.

“Classic Car Lover” was working overnight when he heard the news about his big win.

“I was at work and my girlfriend called to tell me I was a winner. I was calm,” he said. “She was more excited than me.”

The 57-year-old has played Pick 5 since the Lottery launched the game on Feb. 7. He won $10,000 that month and, on Aug. 9, his number 77770 came up straight on a $1 bet for the $50,000 score.

The Prince George’s County resident said he has a method for selecting numbers to play. He looks for digits on license plates, on buses and inside grocery stores, for example. “When I see a good number, I write it down and sometimes I will play that number later.”

He gave himself the nickname “Classic Car Lover” to tell his Lottery story because he is a devoted fan of classic cars. In addition to using his prize to fix up his current fleet of seven classic cars, the winner said he may use the funds to add to his collection.

Bell’s Drive-in Liquors, located at 5901 Central Avenue in Capitol Heights, sold “Classic Car Lover” his $50,000-winning ticket and will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for doing so.

The Prince George’s County business also sold a $50,000-winning Pick 5 ticket in the same drawing to an Upper Marlboro woman.