ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – A coastal flood watch remains in effect from late Friday night through Sunday morning for the shoreline in St. Marys County. The National Weather Service warns of possible tidal flooding, with one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas from Tropical Cyclone Sixteen.

Impacts: At 3.5 feet, water covers roads on Saint George Island, enters yards, and approaches structures. Inundation is also occurring at multiple marinas off St. Mary’s River, Smith Creek, and Jutland Creek to the east.

Additional Details: Tides are expected to be up to 3 feet above normal. The worst flooding is anticipated during the Saturday morning and Saturday evening high tides.

Please note that the time of high total tides is approximate to the nearest hour.

St. Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories: Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories: Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft

If travel is required, it is advised to allow extra time as some roads may be closed. It is important not to drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.

Please note that this information is preliminary and subject to change.

