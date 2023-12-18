College Park Mayor Fazlul Kabir Honors Lethal Shooter With Citizen Of The Year Award

Credit: Kenneth Pineda

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Last night, the Mayor of College Park, Maryland Fazlul Kabir proudly announced the recipient of this year’s Citizen of the Year award to the esteemed Lethal Shooter, also known as Chris Matthews. The accolade celebrates Matthews’ exceptional commitment to community development, particularly his transformative efforts in renovating the game room at the local College Park Community Center.

Fully sponsored by Lethal Shooter himself, the refurbished game room now boasts new flat-screen TVs, comfortable seating, and other amenities, providing an enhanced recreational space for local residents. Playstation, a partner of Matthews’, also donated a Playstation and controllers for the game room. In a grand unveiling ceremony, the event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Fazlul Kabir and a community basketball game. In addition to the exhilarating basketball festivities, Lethal Shooter also offered meet-and-greets for the children, complimentary food, and exciting prizes for the youth.

Lethal Shooter’s multifaceted commitment to community betterment goes beyond the basketball court, reflecting a genuine desire to make a lasting impact on the lives of those in College Park. The Citizen of the Year award serves as a well-deserved recognition of Lethal Shooter’s exemplary contributions and his unwavering dedication to building a stronger, more connected community.

About Chris Matthews: Chris Matthews, also known as “Lethal Shooter”, is the most sought-after shooting coach in the world. Chris has had the privilege of working with numerous NBA and WNBA athletes to perfect their shot. Prior to becoming a professional shooting coach, Matthews played basketball internationally in Canada, Russia and China. He played collegiate basketball at St. Bonaventure and Washington State University after graduating from National Christian Academy in Maryland. Matthews has set countless shooting records throughout his career, which is how he got the nickname “Lethal Shooter”.