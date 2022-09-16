TALL TIMBERS, Md. – On September 15, 2022, at 3:47 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 18000 block of Piney Point Road and Tall Timbers Road in Tall Timbers, for the reported collision involving a motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2000 GMC Sierra, operated by Andrea Leach, age 38 of Piney Point, attempted to turn left onto Old Tall Timbers Road, and collided with a southbound, 2003 Suzuki GSXR-1000, operated by Marshall Ping Jr., age 62 of Piney Point.

Ping was ejected from the motorcycle and transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment.

At this time, failure to yield the right of way and speed appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to the collision is asked to contact Sergeant Brian Connelly at (301) 475-4200 extension 78031 or;

by email at Brian.Connelly@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.