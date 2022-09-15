Traffic Advisory: AVOID 18200 Piney Point Rd for the next few hours due to traffic incident. Road closed. Per SMCSO Nixle alert.

TALL TIMBERS, Md. – On September 15, at approximately 3:41 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Piney Point Road in the area of Old Tall Timbers Road.

Crews arrived and found the pick-up truck and motorcycle in the roadway. The motorcyclist was injured and EMS requested a MEDEVAC for the patient.

Firefighters established the landing zone on Piney Point Road just south of the accident, shortly later the landing zone was changed to the parking lot of the Second District Volunteer Fire Department.

The occupants of the pick-up truck had no injuries and signed care refusals on the scene.

Reportedly the truck was turning onto Old Tall Timbers Road in the path of the motorcycle that was traveling south on Piney Point Road.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remains on the scene for accident reconstruction.

MSP Trooper 7 arrived and transported the patient to a local trauma center.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

