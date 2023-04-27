ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – Comcast today announced it is expanding its Xfinity 10G Network to more than 17,500 additional homes and businesses across 450 miles in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, delivering its full suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services. Construction has begun and the project – which includes communities in Broad Creek, California, Callaway, Great Mills, Lexington Park and Wildewood – will roll out in phases, with the expansion expected to be complete in 2028.

“On behalf of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, I applaud Comcast for this investment in our community, which will provide residents and businesses with more choice when it comes to advanced broadband services,” said James “Randy” Guy, President, Commissioners of St. Mary’s County.

“We are excited to bring our advanced network to more homes and businesses in St. Mary’s County,” said Michael Parker, Senior Vice President for Comcast’s Beltway Region. “Our network is built to exceed customers’ expectations and power the technologies and applications they rely on – and we look forward to fueling innovation, creativity and growth in St. Mary’s County well into the future.”

Over the last three years, Comcast has invested more than $930 million in technology and infrastructure in Maryland, including improvements to its broadband network. With the company’s latest commitment to Maryland, it will provide service to more than 2.6 million homes and businesses across the state.

Powered by the Xfinity 10G Network

Comcast’s Xfinity 10G Network and Internet experience are powering homes today and into the future:

Ultimate Capacity: Xfinity customers connect nearly 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. The Xfinity 10G Network with the Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously.

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless and managed solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

Comcast is proud to participate in the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible low-income households with a credit of up to $30 per month ($75 per month on Tribal lands) toward their Internet and/or mobile service. Thanks to ACP, eligible Comcast customers can get home Internet through Comcast’s Internet Essentials or Internet Essentials Plus at no cost once the federal credit is applied. Internet Essentials customers can also add a line of unlimited 5G cellular data ($45) through Xfinity Mobile for as little as $24.95/month after the ACP benefit is applied.

Comcast is deeply committed to advancing digital equity in the communities it serves. The company’s recent community partnerships in Maryland have totaled $31 million in cash and in-kind contributions to more than 270 local non-profits over the last three years. This investment includes the installation of more than 40 Lift Zones in Maryland, which provide free WiFi service to local community centers to promote digital learning. Lift Zones are part of Project UP, Comcast’s comprehensive,10-year, $1 billion commitment to help build a future of unlimited possibilities and the continuation of the company’s long history of giving back to communities where it provides service and where its employees live and work.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.