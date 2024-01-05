Community Unites In Search For Missing American Foxhound, Snoopy

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – The close-knit community in Hollywood is rallying together in a relentless effort to find Snoopy, an American foxhound who went missing on Thursday, December 28. The four-legged family member disappeared from his home off Steer Horn Neck Road, alongside his brother, Charlie.

While Charlie was fortunately located near Vista and Sotterly Road on Friday, December 29th, Snoopy remains elusive, prompting an outpouring of support from friends, family, and the local community.

The search for Snoopy has seen dedicated volunteers working tirelessly day and night, combing through local trails, parks, and beaches. Key areas of focus include Greenwell State Park, Sotterley Plantation, Half Pone Point, and even across the river at Clark’s Landing.

Despite the exhaustive search efforts, Snoopy’s whereabouts remain unknown, leaving his family anxiously awaiting any information that might lead to his safe return. The family is now reaching out to the community for assistance, urging anyone with trail cameras, ring cameras, or potential sightings of Snoopy to come forward.

Flyers bearing Snoopy’s image and details have been plastered throughout Hollywood and as far as Leonardtown in the hopes that a widespread awareness campaign may aid in the search. The family understands that Snoopy may be in survival mode and is urging anyone who spots him to exercise caution. Rather than attempting to approach or chase him, they request that individuals immediately contact them with any information.

Local businesses are also involved in the search efforts, collaborating with the community to coordinate systematic searches and explore every avenue to reunite Snoopy with his family.

As the days go by, the community’s determination to bring Snoopy home grows stronger. Residents are encouraged to share information and keep an eye out for any signs of the missing foxhound. In times like these, Hollywood demonstrates the power of unity, showing that when a beloved pet of a community member goes missing, neighbors come together to bring them back home safely.

The family remains filled with eagerness and optimism, holding out hope for Snoopy’s safe return. A recent incident last May, also in Hollywood, serves as a source of inspiration; a Great Pyrenees dog belonging to another resident went missing for nearly two months. After an exhaustive search, local hunters spotted the dog and reached out to the family upon recognizing him from the dozens of missing dog flyers posted all over the area and the Facebook group. Miraculously, the lost canine was eventually reunited with his family, fostering a sense of hope that a similar heartwarming outcome awaits Snoopy’s reunion with his loved ones.

If spotted, please immediately contact Jack Fegeley at 301-592-7328. You can also follow the search efforts and updates in the Facebook group titled “Bring Snoopy home!!”

