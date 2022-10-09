ST. LEONARD, Md. – Today, former non-profit executive and Super Bowl Champion, Congressman Burgess Owens endorsed Chris Palombi for Congress in Maryland’s 5th Congressional District.

Congressman Owens released the following statement:

“Chris is a great patriot who understands the importance of faith, family, and freedom. He has shown his passion for uplifting those in his community as a leader and coach.

He embraces the American Dream and wants to ensure it for everyone for generations to come.

We need fighters in Congress that will put their constituents and Americans first every single day, and Chris has the passion, energy, and drive to get the job done.

Chris is the best choice to defeat a career politician and bring some common sense back to Maryland’s Fifth Congressional District.

I am proud to support Chris and give him my full support.”

In response, Chris Palombi stated:

“I am truly honored by the support and endorsement of Congressman Owens. He has been a champion of fiscal policies and protecting our constitutional rights and liberties on Capitol Hill.”