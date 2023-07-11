Coralie Anne Adams, 86, peacefully went to be with her Lord on July 7, 2023. She was born on February 16, 1937 to the late Raymond and Kathryne (Haigh) Whitham in Philadelphia, PA. She married John W. Adams on September 21, 1957 in Philadelphia. Coralie and Jack grew up on the 4100 block of Barnett Street in Northeast Philly, often walking to Sunday School together. Their first date was arranged as a surprise by her father when Jack was home on leave. Both only children, they formed a tight family unit and traveled where the U.S. Marine Corps took them. She was honored to be a Marine Corps wife and supported her husband’s career. Coralie kept the home fires burning, raising four children, during John’s many deployments. They were married until John’s passing in May 1985.

Coralie is survived by four children, R. Scott Adams of Lusby, MD, Stephanie Hampton (Paul) of Leonardtown, MD, Melody VanMeter (Tony) of Mechanicsville, MD and Heather Adams of Lusby, MD and four grandchildren, Julia Hampton, Brianna Hampton, John VanMeter and Dale VanMeter.

The family moved to St. Mary’s County in March 1975. Coralie was an active Member of Patuxent Presbyterian Church (formerly First Presbyterian Church of St. Mary’s County) where she was an Ordained Elder, and served previously as Clerk of Session and a member of the Garden Club.

At her husband’s urging, Coralie went to work when their youngest, Heather, started school. After being widowed, Coralie began attending college classes at night and on weekends. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Information Systems Management from University of Maryland University College in 1991. She held numerous positions in the federal government, retiring in December 2003 with over 28 years of service.

Coralie was very involved in the many activities of her children, serving as a Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader, Bethel Guardian in Job’s Daughters as well as many others. She loved to travel and was proud to have visited all 50 U.S. states and numerous other countries. She was a skilled seamstress, having made Stephanie and Melody’s wedding dresses, many other formal gowns, Easter outfits every year and Halloween costumes for her grandchildren.

Coralie was Member of CABS (Companions & Buddies), the CABS monthly Book Club and a former member of the Northern Center Red Hats club.

A Memorial Service will be held at Patuxent Presbyterian Church, California, MD, on Thursday, July 13th at 2:00 pm, with Reverend Matt Pooley officiating. Visitation with her family will begin at 1:00 pm, and a reception will follow the service. She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Coralie’s honor to Patuxent Presbyterian Church, in support of the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child outreach ministry that shares the love of Jesus Christ with children throughout the United States and world.