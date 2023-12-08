WASHINGTON – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the following recalls of consumer products listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Bunkhouse and Lotsa LITES! Mini String Lights Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Imported by DM Merchandising (Recall Alert)

Hazard: The bulbs can overheat when the string lights are plugged directly into an outlet, presenting burn and fire hazards. Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled string lights and contact DM Merchandising for a full refund and information on how to take part in this recall. DM Merchandising is contacting all known purchasers directly. Units: About 34,600 Consumer Contact:Website: https://247dm.com/globalassets/episerver-forms/0923-recall_string-lights.pdfE-mail: customerservice@dmmerch.comPhone: (800) 548-6784 DECEMBER 07, 2023

Moonsea Pack and Play Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Violation to the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Moonseasleep (Recall Alert)

Hazard: The recalled mattresses violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses, including the thickness test and missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants. Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pack and play mattresses, and contact Moonseasleep to receive a full refund and for directions on how to dispose of the mattresses. Moonseasleep and Amazon are contacting all purchasers directly. Units: About 11,000 Consumer Contact:Website: https://www.moonseasleep.com/pages/product-recallsE-mail: service@moonseasleep.com DECEMBER 07, 2023

Bugaboo Recalls Dragonfly Seat Strollers Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Hazard: In “parent-facing” mode, the backrest of the seat can move downward, placing the infant in a negative recline. In this situation, an unrestrained infant could tumble from the seat, posing an injury hazard. Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled seats and contact Bugaboo for a free replacement stroller seat. Bugaboo is contacting all known retailers and purchasers directly. Units: About 1,000 (In addition, about 200 were sold in Canada) Consumer Contact:Website: http://www.bugaboo.com E-mail: service.us@bugaboo.comPhone: (800) 460-2922 DECEMBER 07, 2023

Vibe Bear Playyard Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazards for Infants; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Vibe Bear (Recall Alert)

Hazard: The recalled mattresses violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses, including the firmness and thickness tests, and are missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants. Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using and destroy the recalled mattresses, and contact Vibe Bear by email to receive a full refund and for directions on how to dispose of the mattresses. Vibe Bear and Amazon are contacting all purchasers directly. Units: About 2,000 Consumer Contact:E-mail: EEERecall@outlook.com DECEMBER 07, 2023

Ergodyne Recalls Squids Wire Tool Attachments with Screw Gate Tool Tails Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Hazard: The wire tool attachment can break when dropped while tethered to a tool exceeding two pounds, posing an injury hazard to bystanders. Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wire tool attachment and contact Ergodyne for a prepaid shipping label to return the product and receive a $4 refund per wire tool (up to $24 per six pack) in the form of a credit towards another Ergodyne product. Ergodyne is contacting all known purchasers directly. Units: About 16,570 (In addition, about 790 were sold in Canada) Consumer Contact:Website: https://www.ergodyne.com/product-recallsE-mail: returns@ergodyne.comPhone: (800) 522-0520 DECEMBER 07, 2023

Segway Powersports Recalls 2022 Fugleman UT10E and UT10X Utility-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Hazard: The ignition coil can fail to ignite one of the engine cylinders, allowing uncombusted fuel to enter the exhaust pipe where it could ignite, posing a fire hazard. Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled UTVs and bring the vehicles to an authorized Segway Powersports dealer for a free repair, which includes the installation of an upgrade kit. The firm has contacted all known purchasers. Units: About 1,100 (In addition, about 480 were sold in Canada) Consumer Contact:Website: https://www.segwaypowersports.us/recalls/ Phone: (877) 628-0202 DECEMBER 07, 2023

Primark Recalls Baby Rattles Due to Risk of Choking and Ingestion Hazards

Hazard: The bottom portion of the recalled baby rattles can detach, posing choking and/or ingestion hazards. Remedy: Consumers should immediately take the recalled baby rattles away from children, stop using them and return them to a Primark store for a full refund. Units: About 1,380 Consumer Contact: Website: https://www.primark.com/en-us/help/recall-wooden-shaker Phone: (617) 946-3236 DECEMBER 07, 2023

XpressGoods Recalls High-Powered Magnetic Balls Due to Ingestion Hazard; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet Sets

Hazard: CPSC testing determined the magnetic ball sets do not comply with the requirements of the mandatory federal toy regulation because they contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death. Remedy: Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic balls immediately, take them away from children and contact XpressGoods to receive a prepaid label to return the recalled products for a full refund or store credit. XpressGoods is notifying all known purchasers directly. Units: About 728 Consumer Contact:Website: https://xpressgoods.com/contact-us/ E-mail: support@xpressgoods.com DECEMBER 07, 2023

Sourceone Ventures Recalls Windsor Queen Xtrabed™ Due to Injury and Tip Over Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Wayfair

Hazard: The outer case or cabinet on the front, or smaller side, of the Xtrabed can break and fall when opening the bed from the front, posing an injury hazard. Further, the Xtrabed can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards. Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Xtrabeds and contact J Grubb Designs, a wholly owned subsidiary of SourceOne Ventures, to schedule a free home repair by a technician. Consumers who opt to not receive the repair can instead select a full refund. J Grubb Designs is contacting all known purchasers directly. Units: About 12,000 (In addition, about 275 were sold in Canada) Consumer Contact:Website: https://www.roomandloft.com/recalls E-mail: Service@roomandloft.com Phone: (800) 392-0090 DECEMBER 07, 2023

Wet & Forget USA Recalls 2.7 Million Bottles of “Xtreme Reach” Outdoor Mold & Mildew Stain Remover with Hose End Nozzle Due to Risk of Skin and Eye Irritation

Hazard: The hose end nozzle clip can dislodge and allow the cleaning solution to spray on users, posing a risk of skin and eye irritation and other injuries. Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Wet & Forget “Xtreme Reach” Outdoor Mold & Mildew Stain Remover with Hose End Nozzle and contact the firm for a free replacement nozzle. Consumers should not resume use of the stain remover until the replacement nozzle has been installed. Once replaced, the original nozzle should be discarded. Units: About 2.7 million Consumer Contact: Website: http://www.recallrtr.com/nozzle E-mail: nozzle@realtimeresults.net Phone: (888) 359-4623 DECEMBER 07, 2023

Mary Meyer Recalls Bubba Bull Plush Toys Due to Choking Hazard

Hazard: The eyes of the plush toys can break off, posing a choking hazard to young children. Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled plush toys, take them away from young children and contact Mary Meyer to receive a free replacement. Upon return or verification of destruction, consumers will receive a replacement Bubba Bull plush, or a different plush of equivalent value. Units: About 1,950 Consumer Contact: Website: https://marymeyer.com/recall/ E-mail: Recall@marymeyer.com Phone: (800) 451-4387 DECEMBER 07, 2023

Nap Queen Maxima Hybrid Mattresses Recalled by Adven Group Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

Hazard: The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard. Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Nap Queen to receive a free fitted cover to put on the mattress to bring it into compliance with the federal standard. Units: About 1,540 Consumer Contact: Website: https://sleepqueens.myshopify.com/pages/napqueen-maxima-12-twin-size-mattress-recall Phone: (866) 387-6239 DECEMBER 07, 2023

Security Equipment Recalls SABRE Aim & Fire Pepper Gel Spray Canisters Due to Failure to Operate in an Emergency

Hazard: The Sabre Aim & Fire Pepper Gel Spray canisters do not contain the red nozzle on top of the valve stem that is needed to deploy the product and will not deploy pepper gel spray when it is triggered. Also, the canisters can fail to spray in the defense of the individual during an emergency. Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled SABRE Aim & Fire Pepper Gel Spray with Training Canisters and contact Security Equipment Corporation for instructions on receiving a free replacement product. The firm will provide a free shipping label to return the product. Units: About 4,000 Consumer Contact: Website: https://www.sabrered.com/ E-mail: customersupport@sabredred.com Phone: (800) 325-9568 DECEMBER 07, 2023

Oreck Discover Upright Vacuums Recalled by TTI Floor Care Due to Electrical Shock Hazard

Hazard: The vacuum’s electric cord plug prong can detach and remain in an electrical outlet when the vacuum is unplugged. This poses an electrical shock hazard to consumers. Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vacuums and contact Oreck or their local Oreck dealer for instructions on how to obtain a free repair. To locate the nearest authorized dealer, go to “Find Your Local Store” at www.oreck.com. Units: About 6,200 DECEMBER 07, 2023

Foiresoft Zebra Roller Blinds Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Softfunch (Recall Alert)

Hazard: The recalled roller blinds have looped operating cords that pose a strangulation hazard to children. Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled roller blinds and contact Softfunch Inc. for instructions to receive a full refund. Consumers will need to provide proof of destruction by sending a photo of the cut product with cut cords to the firm. The consumer should then throw away the unit in their trash. Softfunch is contacting all known purchasers directly. Units: About 9,500 Consumer Contact: Website: https://www.foiresoft.co.kr/recall/ E-mail: recall.foiresoft@gmail.com Phone: (800) 518-4391 DECEMBER 05, 2023