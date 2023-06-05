Crabs Complete Sweep Of FerryHawks, Win Tight One 4-2

STATEN ISLAND – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs had already secured their third series win over the Staten Island FerryHawks this season with the 5-1 win yesterday. The Crabs haven’t secured a sweep since they swept the Charleston Dirty Birds at home a month ago.

Blue Crabs left-hander Sandro Cabrera matched scoreless after scoreless frame with the 13-year vet Ivan Pineyro. In the sixth inning, it all changed when Michael Baca yanked a double down the left field line to score Fox Semones from first base; Baca would score himself when Garrett Kueber singled into left field, and Blue Crabs led 2-0.

Staten Island responded in the bottom of the same frame, with runners on first and second, Jack Elliot one-hopped the wall and scored one run, but Christian Santana blew through the stop sign and was gunned out at the plate by Kueber to prevent the tying run from scoring.

The top of the seventh was led off by K.C. Hobson, who cranked his ninth home run this year; Hobson now takes the team lead in that category. Isaias Quiroz would cross the plate on a ground ball that would be dropped by the shortstop, Jeff Wehler.

The bottom of the eighth watched the FerryHawks score one run and load up the bases with the tying run on second and nobody out. James Dykstra did not blink; he struck out a hitter and then induced the inning-ending double play to keep the score at 4-2.

Andre Scrubb came out for the bottom of the ninth, and he kept all three FerryHawks from reaching and locked down his ninth save this year. The Blue Crabs now have three sweeps under their belt, adding another win, and they are now 19-12 this year. The Crabs are still a half-game back of first place in the North Division.

Monday is a scheduled off day before the Crabs go back on the road to North Carolina to face off against the High Point Rockers. Ian Kahaloa will open the series on the mound for Southern Maryland, first pitch is at 6:35, and all three games will be on FloSports.

