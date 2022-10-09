HOLLYWOOD, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a motor vehicle accident that has resulted in injuries.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. on October 8, first responders were dispatched to 25000 block of Peregrine Way, in the area of Sotterley Road, for a reported crash.

Crews were advised that a single vehicle had struck a power line pole, dropping wires across the road.

SMECO was called to the scene to assist with containing the power.

EMS on the scene made contact with one patient who was in need of additional treatment for minor injuries.

The patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.