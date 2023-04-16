WALDORF, Md – Officers are searching for a critical missing 10-year-old girl who is autistic and non-verbal.

Maddelynn Taylor Wallace is 4’11”, 90 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. A clothing description is not immediately available.

She was last seen near her house in the 3900 block of Turner Road in Waldorf at about 5:30 p.m. This is in the Malcolm area of Charles County. The area is heavily wooded.

The CCSO is utilizing a search and rescue team to include police K9’s, drones and ATV equipment among other search tools. Anyone with information about Maddelynn’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1. Additional details will be released when available.