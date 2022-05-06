*Update* Missing person Joshua Michael Stone has been located. The Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for their assistance.
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Critical Missing/Suicidal Person: Joshua Michael Stone W-M 01/15/83 (Blond Hair, Blue eyes).
Last seen Leaving Hills Country Store in Helen, MD in a silver Ford Tourus displaying an unknown MD registration plates.
If located, hold and contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.
or call 911.
Ah the Ford Tourus… my greatest creation…
You find this funny???
I’ve noticed that people who think suicidal people are funny often turn out to be abusers of others.
“If located,””””HOLD”””” and contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.”
That shouldn’t cause much of a problem.
