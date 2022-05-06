*Update* Missing person Joshua Michael Stone has been located. The Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for their assistance.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Critical Missing/Suicidal Person: Joshua Michael Stone W-M 01/15/83 (Blond Hair, Blue eyes).

Last seen Leaving Hills Country Store in Helen, MD in a silver Ford Tourus displaying an unknown MD registration plates.

If located, hold and contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

or call 911.