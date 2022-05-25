LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) Board of Trustees awarded six full-time faculty members tenure at its May 19, 2022 meeting.

“After an intense review process by their peers, it is my honor to recommend their award of tenure,” CSM Provost and Vice President of Learning Dr. Rodney Redmond told the trustees. “These faculty members have given exceptional service, developed top-notch scholarship, and taught high-caliber classes to the CSM student body and community.”

The following CSM faculty have met or exceeded the standard set forth in the tenure review policy as established jointly by college administrators and Faculty Senate:

–Byron Brezina, Associate Professor, School of Professional and Technical Studies

–James McCrary, Associate Professor, School of Science and Health

–Lakesha Ferebee, Assistant Professor and Chair of Technology, School of Professional and Technical Studies

–Candice Hume, Associate Professor, School of Science and Health

–Anthony Stout, Assistant Professor and Chair of Business, School of Professional and Technical Studies

–David Walker, Professor, School of Liberal Arts