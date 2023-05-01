CSM Digital Media Students Earn Top Awards In Maryland Anti-Theft PSA Competition

LA PLATA, Md. – Seven College of Southern Maryland (CSM) digital media students were honored on April 19 for exhibiting award-winning creativity in the production of public service announcements (PSAs) aimed at helping to reduce vehicle thefts in Maryland.

In an annual contest that allows students to show off their skills for a real-world project, CSM students were invited to compete in the Maryland State Police (MSP) 2022-23 Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Public Service Announcement Competition. Students worked individually, and in teams, to create and submit 30-second PSAs that warn residents about car theft and/or the theft of items left in cars.

The Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council, in partnership with MSP, and Maryland/DC Anti Car Theft Committee, presented cash awards to the following CSM students during the ceremony: Dante Manago and Jaelin Jackson – Video; Veronica Walton and Samira Marshall – Video; Gio Guttadauro – Audio; Tyler Glass – Audio; Brent Morgan – audio.

“We are incredibly proud of you,” CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson told the winners at the award ceremony. “You don’t just represent yourself when you share your amazing creativity and talent in this way; you represent your family, CSM, and the entire community college sector. You all are going to do amazing things.”

“We are impressed every year with the talent that comes out the student entries from CSM,” said MSP Deputy Director of Media Communication Ron Snyder. “There is so much talent and so much creativity. We enjoy this interaction every year.”

“I am happy for my DMP students who won awards in both video and audio categories of the contest this year,” said DMP Professor Olaniyi Areke. “The Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention PSA awards motivate my students to excel in their area of study and I am very proud of them.”