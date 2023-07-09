CSM Promotes 13 Faculty Members For Outstanding Scholarly And Teaching Excellence In And Out Of The Classroom

LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Board of Trustees recognized the leadership, teaching, research and service accomplishments of 13 faculty members by promoting them in rank during its June meeting.
Faculty promotion is a longstanding way to recognize the scholarly and teaching excellence of CSM faculty. It is a rigorous, peer-reviewed process that examines the total body of work for faculty beyond their teaching obligations. The process considers the faculty member’s classroom community and student evaluations; research and professional development; and service to the CSM community, internally and externally.
The faculty members and their new ranks are as follows:
- William Johnson, Assistant Professor, School of Science and Health
- Jeffrey Hunt, Assistant Professor, School of Professional and Technical Studies
- Judith Moore, Assistant Professor, School of Professional and Technical Studies
- Rachael Bateman, Associate Professor, School of Science and Health
- John Delabrer, Associate Professor, School of Professional and Technical Studies
- Christopher Gransberry, Associate Professor, School of Science and Health
- Dawn Leukhardt, Associate Professor, School of Science and Health
- Petita Rentz, Associate Professor, School of Science and Health
- Ann Stine, Associate Professor, School of Professional and Technical Studies
- Brian Warnecke, Associate Professor, School of Professional and Technical Studies
- Byron Brezina, Professor, School of Professional and Technical Studies
- Candi Hume, Professor, School of Science and Health
- Ronda Jacobs, Professor, School of Professional and Technical Studies