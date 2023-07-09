CSM Promotes 13 Faculty Members For Outstanding Scholarly And Teaching Excellence In And Out Of The Classroom

LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Board of Trustees recognized the leadership, teaching, research and service accomplishments of 13 faculty members by promoting them in rank during its June meeting.

Faculty promotion is a longstanding way to recognize the scholarly and teaching excellence of CSM faculty. It is a rigorous, peer-reviewed process that examines the total body of work for faculty beyond their teaching obligations. The process considers the faculty member’s classroom community and student evaluations; research and professional development; and service to the CSM community, internally and externally.

The faculty members and their new ranks are as follows:

William Johnson, Assistant Professor, School of Science and Health

Jeffrey Hunt, Assistant Professor, School of Professional and Technical Studies

Judith Moore, Assistant Professor, School of Professional and Technical Studies

Rachael Bateman, Associate Professor, School of Science and Health

John Delabrer, Associate Professor, School of Professional and Technical Studies

Christopher Gransberry, Associate Professor, School of Science and Health

Dawn Leukhardt, Associate Professor, School of Science and Health

Petita Rentz, Associate Professor, School of Science and Health

Ann Stine, Associate Professor, School of Professional and Technical Studies

Brian Warnecke, Associate Professor, School of Professional and Technical Studies

Byron Brezina, Professor, School of Professional and Technical Studies

Candi Hume, Professor, School of Science and Health

Ronda Jacobs, Professor, School of Professional and Technical Studies