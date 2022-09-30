Dana Joan Thron, 71, of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of Fishkill, NY, passed away on September 16, 2022 in Pasadena, MD. Born on December 12, 1950 in Port Chester, NY, she was the daughter of the late Theresa Renaldo and the late John Renaldo. Dana was the loving wife on Douglas Thron, Sr., whom she married in Corpus Christi Church, Port Chester, NY on October 14, 1973. She is survived by her children, Douglas Thron, Jr. (Lucia Ritacco) of Larchmont, NY, Daniel Thron of Baltimore, MD, and Dina Thron of Leonardtown, MD, her sister Claudia Winters of Richmond, VA, as well as her grandchild, Nicholas Ritacco.

Dana graduated from Good Counsel High School in 1968. She moved to St. Mary’s County, MD from Fishkill, NY in 1992. Dana was an Accounts Payable Representative for the State of Maryland for 19 years, retiring in 2012.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, please dedicate a donation in Dana’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.

