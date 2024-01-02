Deputies Recover Loaded Weapon Following Holiday Safety Saturation Patrol Stop

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Monday, January 1, 2024, James Richard Nelson Jr., 43, of Upper Marlboro, MD, was apprehended during county-wide holiday safety saturation patrols for various offenses, including the possession of a loaded weapon.

While conducting a routine traffic stop for a violation, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies discovered Mr. Nelson in possession of a loaded firearm. A subsequent investigation, including a check of the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), revealed that Mr. Nelson is prohibited from owning firearms due to prior criminal convictions. Furthermore, it was determined that the gun in his possession had been reported stolen by the Maryland State Police.

During the subsequent search of Mr. Nelson’s vehicle, deputies also uncovered a digital scale containing suspected cocaine residue.

Mr. Nelson was arrested, transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, and charged with nine firearm-related charges, CDS: Possession – Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.