Deputy Celebrates 'Read Across America' At The Calverton School

Credit – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On March 1, Deputy DFC A. Clas from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was invited to celebrate ‘Read Across America’ at The Calverton School.

The Calverton students were celebrating by having a spirit week, and that day was ‘dress up as what you aspire to be when you grow up.’

Credit – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Clas read two books to Mrs. Tedesco’s 2nd-grade class. The first book was Country Mouse and City Mouse, which happens to be Deputy Clas’s favorite book. The second book was How to Catch a Leprechaun. The students were very attentive and engaged while Deputy Clas read to them.

The Calverton School’s second-graders left Deputy Clas feeling happy and proud. They were an intelligent group who loved to read, and it’s clear that they all have a bright future ahead of them.

Credit – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

You can celebrate Read Across America Day and Dr. Seuss’ Birthday with Calvert County Parks and Recreation on Thursday, March 2!

Come dressed as your favorite Dr. Seuss character and enjoy listening to stories, making a craft and playing games.

This program will be offered in all three districts. Please select the location most convenient for you.

Section A – Northeast Community Center 10-10:45 a.m.

Section B – Mt. Hope Community Center 10-10:45 a.m.

Section C – Southern Community Center 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Preregistration is encouraged. To register online, please visit https://webtrac.co.cal.md.us/ and use activity # 490210.

