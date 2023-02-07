Deputy Hudson Visits Preschoolers in Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Patrol Deputy Patrick Hudson took time out his busy day to introduce himself and to take questions from children at the St. Mary’s Sunshine Center in Leonardtown, a daycare and preschool.

Deputy Hudson showed the children the equipment he wears while on duty and turned on the lights and sirens of his cruiser outside.

The children gave Deputy Hudson several thank-you notes in return for his visit.

