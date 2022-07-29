Eugene Emanuel Hardy, 31

LA PLATA, Md. —Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Eugene Emanuel Hardy, 32, of Waldorf, to 18 years in prison for 4 counts of Armed Robbery and First-Degree Assault.

On May 23, 2022, Hardy entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charges in Charles County Circuit Court.

On September 7, 2021, officers responded to a 7-11 convenience store located in the 1000 block of St. Ignatius Drive in Waldorf for the report of a commercial armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a store employee, who reported that a suspect approached him, brandished a black handgun, and demanded him to give money from the store’s register. In fear for his life, the employee complied with the suspect’s demand.

An investigation revealed that the suspect, later determined to be Hardy, committed a string of armed robberies, including a prior robbery at the same 7-11 convenience store on August 19, 2021.

Additionally, he committed two armed robberies at a 7-11 convenience store located in the 300 block of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf on August 27, 2021, and August 23, 2021.

During the armed robbery on August 23rd, Hardy pointed a handgun at a customer coming into the store, ordering him to leave.

Surveillance footage of each robbery was reviewed, revealing Hardy’s physical description. Hardy’s vehicle was also observed on surveillance video in the area of 7-11 on September 7th.

During a search and seizure warrant conducted at Hardy’s residence and vehicle, officers located the handgun, clothing, and mask used during the armed robberies.

