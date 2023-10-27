Dwayne Richardson

BLADENSBURG, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a suspect in connection with a double fatal shooting in Bladensburg in December 2022. The suspect is 35-year-old Dwayne Richardson of Bladensburg. He is charged with the murders of 29-year-old Abdul Bah of no fixed address and 29-year-old Moshood Akinrinsola of Beltsville.

On December 7, 2022, at approximately 3:40 am, officers responded to the 5400 block of Annapolis Road for a collision. Officers located both victims inside of an SUV suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Through various investigative techniques, detectives identified Richardson as the suspect. The suspect and victims were known to each other. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Richardson is charged with two counts of first and second degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 22-0059581.