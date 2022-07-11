UPDATE – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on July 11, 2022, Travis Benjamin Ridgely, 34, of Lusby, pleaded guilty to first degree premeditated murder. The plea was accepted by Judge Mark S. Chandlee of the Calvert County Circuit Court.
Ridgely was convicted of the murder of Selena Noel Persinger. Police were called to Persinger’s residence in Lusby on January 28, 2022. Upon entry, Ms. Persinger’s body was found lying on the kitchen floor. Evidence revealed that she had been strangled to death and that her truck was missing. Video surveillance cameras captured Ridgley leaving the victim’s residence and driving away in the truck. He subsequently crashed the truck in Charles County and was apprehended. After being advised of his Miranda rights, Ridgely admitted to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detectives that he killed Ms. Persinger after an argument over money.
Sentencing has been scheduled for November 14, 2022. First degree murder carries a sentence of life imprisonment. By law, Ridgely will not be eligible for parole consideration until he has served at least 20 years in prison. As part of the plea agreement, the Defendant forfeited his right of appeal, his right to request a modification of sentence, and other post-trial rights.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy State’s Attorney Timothy J. Maher and Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero.
LUSBY, Md. — On January 28, 2022 shortly after 8 p.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the 8300 block of Cedar Lane in Lusby, MD after receiving report of an unresponsive subject. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female identified as Selene Noelle Persinger, 38 of Lusby, MD deceased inside the residence.
Preliminary investigation revealed Persinger had suffered trauma to her body and foul play was suspected. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) assumed the investigation.
Detectives identified Travis Benjamin Ridgely, 34 of Lusby, MD as a person of interest. Contact was made with Ridgely who was incarcerated at the Charles County Detention Center on unrelated charges, where he admitted to the crime. Ridgely has been charged with Second-Degree Murder, First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault and Unlawful Taking of Motor Vehicle and is being held on a no bond status.
At first, I wondered how he could have done it if he’s in jail but then I thought: @ Jan. 28th he kills her then, within a day or so, he’s in jail for other charges. Sounds like he needs the death…Oh wait; The bleeding heart Maryland dems did away with that.
You’re dumb 🙂
Maybe you should read the second paragraph?
This man murdered my sister the most big hearted loving person you would ever meet she helped everyone including him that was her down fall I guess love you always Bina
I’m sorry for your loss, so tragic. Can’t imagine what your family is going through.
Oh my God I’m so very sad for your loss! I babysat Travis after school when he was in elementary school. He also played little league football with my son. I haven’t seen him for about 20 years. I never ever thought he would hurt anybody. He deserves whatever punishment the judge chooses. Nothing will cause him the heartache and pain he has caused you and your family. And certainly not the fear and pain he inflicted on Selena. Thinking of you and your family.
So sorry for your loss. My brother was also murdered.
