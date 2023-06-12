Disney's New "The Little Mermaid": A Review

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On May 26th, Disney released the new live-action “The Little Mermaid” into theaters. It’s a remake of the classic 1989 animated version many of us grew up on. With this new release, the story’s official plot: A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince. (imd.com)

While the story stays true to much of its origins, the cast, musical numbers and visuals are completely new and different. Some good, some bad.

Halle Berry, taking on the role of Princess Ariel, does a wonderful job of playing the young, curious but often rebellious teen. Her acting, easy smile and adorable demeanor is endearing but her singing fails in that it sounds more like a young woman trying to prove her vocal chops rather than portraying the longing and earnest the role demands.

Another disappointment would be that Flounder is a real fish with no storyline other than a call back to the chubby guppy we all knew and loved back in the day. Prince Eric, played by Jonah Hauer-King, came off as a bad Broadway actor not quite ready for his musical debut on film. Add in that he’s almost 30 years old (and looks it), it was an odd casting choice for Disney to make. Did anyone else notice that he’s British, and the original was American (or at least voiced that way)?

On a brighter note, Scuttle, voiced by Awkwafina, is now female and hilarious. Every time she flew onscreen, the audience was in for a laugh. Sebastian, voiced by Daveed Diggs, gave a modern twist while staying true to the character, the music and the comedic appeal the original possessed.

The biggest reason to watch? Melissa McCarthy as the evil sea witch, Ursula, was the ultimate win here. Not only did she improve on this role but was given the screen time and her own flair that always steals the show. She was equal parts scary and delightful; it was impossible to look away.

As far as cinematography, Disney knows what they’re doing and created a magical seascape that was a treat to explore. Every shot was approached with skill and applaudable execution.

Musically, most of the classic hits were there. However, there were a few new songs that were unnecessary and downright terrible. The only redeeming one, and only possible new hit, would be “The Scuttlebutt” performed by Scuttle and Sebastian. It was a sing-song rap that fit the narrative, was fun, catchy and could easily be on the radio.

For the kids, without the decade long nostalgia, this should be a fun new movie to put into rotation. Adults, brace yourself for disappointment and even confusion. The interspecies, multi-ethnic families (without any explanation) alone isn’t something a child would question, but a logical adult needs to go in with the ultimate suspension of disbelief. Knowing that it’s always difficult to remake a classic, keep an open mind and if the little ones are happy, everybody wins. Right?

Screen it, Stream it or Skip it? STREAM IT.

Don’t break the bank on this one as it can just as easily be enjoyed in the comfort of your home where all the young ones can take bathroom and snack breaks without leaving a trail of popcorn. Plus, if there are parts that may be a little scarier and “real” than anticipated, you can fast forward.

