DNR Sponsors National Archery In The Schools Program In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is pleased to announce the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) will once again be sponsored by the department’s Wildlife and Heritage Service.

This in-school offering will be an integral part of the department’s larger educational programming and its Recruitment, Retention, and Reactivation (R3) program.

NASP is an in-school archery program designed for students in grades 4-12. DNR launched the Maryland program in 2005 in partnership with the Maryland Bowhunters Society as part of DNR’s educational programming. In 2010, DNR turned control of the program over to Lou Compton, president of the Maryland Bowhunters Association and member of the Maryland Wildlife Advisory Commission.

Since 2005, NASP has reached more than 100,000 students throughout Maryland. Compton recently announced his retirement.

“Building on the great work of retiring NASP coordinator Lou Compton, we are thrilled to see the continued growth of a safe and enjoyable archery experience for Maryland student archers in grades 4-12,” said NASP President Tommy Floyd. “Thank you to all those behind the scenes that have made this announcement possible. We believe that there are truly great days ahead for Maryland schools and NASP archers!”

“Lou has grown the program exponentially during his tenure and the department sincerely thanks him for his tireless efforts,” said Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto. “We are excited to continue the momentum.”

For more information about the National Archery in the Schools Program in Maryland and how your school can get involved, please contact DNR’s Maryland NASP coordinator, Ashley Moreland, at ashleym.moreland@maryland.gov.