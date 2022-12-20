Douglas Lamen Hinebaugh 75 of Sunderland MD passed away December 16th at Anne Arundel Medical Center with his daughter by his side. Doug was born on December 23, 1946 in Oakland Maryland to the late Carl Hinebaugh Sr and Martha Hinebaugh (Miller).

Doug was born and raised in Oakland MD where he graduated from Southern High School and entered into the Army where he served three years and is a Vietnam Veteran. After returning home from the war he then resided in Prince George’s County and went to work for Frank Parson Paper Company for his entire career until he retired. He moved to Calvert County in the early 80’s that he called home. He was an avid softball player, hunter & fisherman. Loved his Harley motorcycle and enjoyed taking care of his yard. He made many trips back to Oakland over the years to visit with family & friends.

Doug is survived by his stepdaughter, Pamela Scrivener and her husband

Mark, his grandchildren Emily, Austin & Brendin Aley, Carl Hinebaugh, Jr.

(brother) and Margie Hinebaugh and their daughter Carly, Sister, Betty

Hinebaugh Criss, Phil Criss, her husband and their daughter Jane, and

many cousins.

There will be a Celebration of Life at American Legion Stallings-Williams

Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach MD on December 23rd from 12 PM to 3

PM.

Burial will be at Garrett County Memorial Gardens in Oakland MD in the

spring date to be determined.

Memorial Donation Suggestion: Lewey Body Dementia https://lbda.org

