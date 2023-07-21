BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On July 20, 2023 at approximately 8:00 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Livingston Road in the area of Billingsley Road.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway overturned with one occupant trapped. Firefighters quickly extricated the injured patient.

EMS evaluated the 31-year-old female patient and transported her to UM Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com