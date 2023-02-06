VALLEY LEE, Md – On February 5, 2023 at approximately 6:34 p.m., St. Mary’s police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Valley Lee on Flat Iron Rd.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway that struck a utility pole with one occupant injured.

EMS evaluated the patient and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Smeco has been notified.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com