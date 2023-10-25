Drivers Beware: Deer Season Is Upon Us

MARYLAND – AAA is warning drivers about deer this season. October, November, and December are prime time for deer strikes.

Deer are very active during mating season so experts encourage drivers to be careful on the roads, especially around dawn and dusk.

Maryland ranked 28th in the country for animal collisions in 2022. One report showed deer-car collisions actually dropped last year. Experts say it may have been because the deer were more tame but it may also be due to the fact that a lot of people are still working from home, post-COVID.

