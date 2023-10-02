An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, attached to the “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, launches from the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, Sept. 2 2023, during its scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations.

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – The U.S. Navy awarded an $845.5 million contract to Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation for the E-2D Delta System Software Configuration 6 (DSSC 6) on Sept. 12.

DSSC 6 is scheduled to be introduced in fiscal year 2027 and aims to add the “most significant change to this platform since the E-2D rolled out,” said Capt. Pete Arrobio, E-2/C-2 Airborne Command and Control Systems Program Office (PMA-231) program manager.

“Essentially, with the changes and upgrades with DSSC 6, this will be an E-2D ‘Block II’ which will reduce pilot workload, improve situational awareness, and bring vital readiness and reliability upgrades paired with architecture and cybersecurity improvements,” said Arrobio.

DSSC 6 replaces the current integrated navigation and controls and display systems and tactical mission computer and display systems on E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft with a modern Hawkeye cockpit technology refresh and theater combat identification that allows for rapid integration of new capabilities, including non-proprietary applications from industry partners.

Fielding of DSSC 6 in the fleet is scheduled to begin in 2029.

PMA-231’s mission is to develop, acquire and sustain unmatched carrier-based airborne command, control, and logistics aircraft with the E-2C Hawkeye, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and C-2A Greyhound.