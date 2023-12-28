DUI Checkpoint Conducted In Charles County Leads To Multiple Citations And Arrest

WALDORF, Md. – On December 21, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit, along with the Maryland State Police, Maryland Transit Authority Police, and members of patrol squad 3/K conducted a DUI checkpoint in the area of St. Charles Parkway and Gallery Place.

A total of 521 vehicles were contacted. As a result, 31 traffic stops were conducted, and 29 citations, 18 warnings, and 10 equipment repair orders were issued. There were four vehicles towed, one warrant served, and one DUI arrest.

This checkpoint was funded by the Maryland Highway Safety Office.