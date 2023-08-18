MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – At approximately 11:10 a.m. on August 18, 2023, emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident involving an overturned tractor trailer on Budds Creek Road and Thompson Corner Road.

Upon arrival, crews discovered an overturned MBI truck off the roadway after colliding with another vehicle. The tractor trailer’s saddle fuel tanks were leaking. Hazmat was then reportedly called to the scene to assist with cleanup.

The Maryland Department of Environment was also dispatched to assist on the scene.

One of the operators was reportedly transported to Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Budds Creek Road in the area of Thompson Corner will reportedly be closed for more than eight hours, so plan accordingly.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.