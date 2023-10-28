Dunkirk Fitness Center Raises Money For Cold Caps

Credit: Sandra Vasquez

DUNKIRK, Md. – On October 22nd, 2023, SWT Fitness located at 10076 Southern Maryland Blvd, Dunkirk, MD, hosted their 4th Annual Breast Cancer Fundraiser to raise money towards Cold caps for Maryland Oncology.

The fundraiser was one of true sweat, laughter, and camaraderie.

“We had two classes in the studio- body pump and body combat, and outside they ran a circuit class- running a few laps around the building and inflatable obstacle courses which caused a lot of laughs,” Sandra Vazquez, the owner of SWT, told The BayNet.

Credit: Sandra Vasquez

Cold caps are worn during treatments to help patients not lose their hair. These devices are not covered by most insurance.

All of the money collected from the classes, donations, and raffles goes towards the caps.

“The event was a massive success not only because we made our goal of 5K but the way the women came together as a community for such an important event,” said Vasquez.

Credit: Sandra Vasquez

If you or someone you know is still interested in helping out the SWT Fitness community with their fundraiser, click here. You can follow SWT Fitness on Facebook by clicking here.

