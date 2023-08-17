Eagle Scout Matthew Klein Honored With Sheriff’s Salute

Credit: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

SOLOMONS, Md. – On August 12, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox presented Matthew Klein a “Sheriff Salute” during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremony held at Our Lady Star of the Sea in Solomons for his achievement of becoming an Eagle Scout as a member of Boy Scout Troop 1203.

“Congratulations, Matthew, on this remarkable achievement and thank you for your leadership and service to our community,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post.

