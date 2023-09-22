Early Morning Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Life Of Pedestrian On Old Leonardtown Road

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – In a tragic incident on September 22, 2023, at approximately 5:39 a.m., emergency services responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Old Leonardtown Road near Doe Hill Place.

Upon arrival, responders discovered a deceased pedestrian in the roadway and the vehicle that was involved in the collision. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The identity of the pedestrian pending notification of their next of kin. The police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com