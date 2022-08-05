LEONARDTOWN, Md. — On Sunday, July 31st, car lovers flocked to the Olde Breton Inn for the annual Eddie’s Brunch and Car Show. A record number of hot rods, classic cars and motorcycles entered this year, and just as many spectators followed for great food, beautiful cars, and to support Hospice of St. Mary’s.

Thanks to the generous Bailey family, this tradition continues to serve as one of hospices’ largest third-party fundraisers and provides much-needed funding for bereavement programs and the hospice house.

“We thank the generous donor who gave their winnings of the 50/50 raffle back to hospice! Director, Kara Rawlings, and Board Chair, Jill Morris, were in attendance and spoke to the crowd about their gratitude for all who attended and most notably, on the $200k worth of charity care provided last fiscal year,” a Hospice of St. Mary’s representative said.

This event started in Memory of Matt Blair, Eddie’s brother-in-law. Eddie and his wife, Patsy, always thought the world of Matt.

Matt’s wife and children always put the event on in his memory to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. Their hard work and determination continuously raise so much for the cause.

After Pasty passed and Eddie’s car collection grew, he wanted to add a car show to the brunch, along with the silent auction the Blair family always put together. Eddie was always so happy to be at the event and talk to everyone that came out to support this event.

In the following years, the event changed hands, letting the Bailey family raise money for hospice in Memory of Patsy.

Now, in memory of them both, this year’s event featured the largest car show to date, with 175 cars and over $10,000 raised for Hospice of St. Mary’s.

“The hospice team was there to support our family for both Patsy and Eddie so much, and we could never repay them for the help and care they walked us through with everything,” Sarah LaDuca said.

“We truly could not have done any of this without the support of our family, close friends, staff, and the amazing community that we live in! It’s pretty amazing how our community can and will come together in a time of need or support! We want to thank everyone for supporting a wonderful cause and being there for the memory of Eddie.”

“We know that he was looking down in awe at this event!”

