End Hunger Calvert County Holds 12th Annual Dragon Boat Festival

NORTH BEACH, Md. – On Saturday, June 10th, 2023 End Hunger Calvert County held their 12th Annual Dragon Boat Festival at the North Beach Boardwalk.

Whether a participant or a bystander,, there was something for everyone at the festival. Vendors and local businesses lined the North Beach boardwalk for the day, all with the same goal of Ending Hunger in Calvert County.

Bireet Almony, a 7-year Dragon Boat veteran and now team captain of the Dragon Boat team, “Dragon Boat Z” says, “Our common goal was to come out and support an awesome cause, we came in fourth place but those races are so much more than a trophy.”

Almony also states, “Having a kid that is school age now I see a difference in how she studies when she’s hungry and when she’s not, so knowing the festival supports feeding the hungry including kids, it’s great to know I’m making a difference.”

Among some of the trophies given out this year at the festival, the #GiveWhereYouLive Award was awarded to Greg Beckman of Coldwell Banker Realty for fundraising the most money to support the mission of the End Hunger In Calvert County.

The environment was extremely supportive for one another all for the bigger cause of ending hunger in Calvert County. Grand champion of the races was awarded to the Honduras Compassion Partners team, Second place was snagged by The Barn at Pleasant Acres team and Third was awarded to The Skipjack Crossfit team.

While tugging the boats is no easy feat, having a supportive team and atmosphere can make all the difference. Alissa Lambert who was part of The Calverton Schools team said, “I loved getting to meet other teams and watch the sportsmanship, even though it was technically a competition everyone was super supportive of each other.” Lambert continues, “this also extends to all the staff from End Hunger and Dragon Boat.”

If you didn’t make it to this year’s festival there are still ways to help! “Every day, families face the choice between putting meals on the table or paying their bills. With the help of donors, volunteers, and partners, EHCC distributes food in Southern Maryland so that families do not have to make this impossible choice. To make a donation, visit: https://www.endhungercalvert.org/donate.”

Whether it was the colorful wigs or the comradery in the air, the Dragon Boat Festival was a great success in supporting End Hunger in Calvert County.

