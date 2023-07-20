SOLOMONS, Md. – We are giving away two FREE tickets to the Lee Brice w/ Elle King concert taking place at the Calvert Marine Museum’s Motto Mortgage Preferred and Re/Max One Waterside Pavilion on July 27th!!!

All you need to do to enter is fill out this form. Name and email are required for entry.

Winners will be randomly selected on Monday, July 24th, 2023.

If selected, you will receive an email from an official BayNet email. Make sure you pay attention to your email!

Thank you for participating and GOOD LUCK!!!

