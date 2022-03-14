Evergreen Container Ship Aground Near Baltimore

Photo of Ever Fortune similar to Ever Forward

BALTIMORE — On Sunday night, while leaving the Port of Baltimore, The Evergreen Marine Corp. ship went aground in the Chesapeake Bay.

The container ship goes by the name “Ever Forward” and is nearly 1,100 feet long. The ship was headed for Norfolk, Virginia, as it ran aground near the Craighill Channel around 11 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries.

As of today, the ship is still stuck. The Coast Guard will be assisting with the salvage and investigating the cause of the accident.

Water access will be restricted whenever the process begins. They will also be looking into any environmental impacts this may have caused.

Some may recall when another Evergreen ship blocked the Suez Canal last year, which caused significant financial strains and global supply chain problems.

