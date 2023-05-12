Exclusive Prom Event For Missed Opportunities Taking Place May 19th

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Lisa Martoni, event organizer and owner of Unique Moments with Lisa LLC, is bringing an extraordinary opportunity to students who missed their prom or simply want to relive the enchantment.

The “Magic of The Ball Prom Night” event will occur on Friday, May 19th, 2023, at Gracie’s Guys and Gals Dance Studio in Hollywood, Maryland. Doors open at 6:30 pm.

“May is my birthday month, and I wanted to hold events for the community, and since it was PROM season, why not hold a PROM Night for adults and make it more unique and add a FASHION SHOW RED CARPET to it,” Lisa shared with enthusiasm.

The event is open to individuals aged 17 and up. While the event is dedicated to the classes of 2020 and 2021, anyone who has never attended a prom or simply enjoys dressing up for special occasions is encouraged to attend. Martoni is dedicated to making this night an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

“I received feedback that it was depressing. Students couldn’t see their friends. Zoom was awful, and texting became the top thing to do,” Lisa revealed, empathizing with students’ challenges during the pandemic. “Technology helped by using FaceTime and Zoom, but it wasn’t the same. All after-school activities were cancelled, and then we were stuck at home…”

The event aims to address these disappointments by providing a memorable and magical prom experience. Martoni hopes to create a positive outcome for the attendees, saying, “Hope that everyone has a great time and makes it a great 2023 memory for them.”

To find more information about the event and purchase tickets, you can visit the Unique Moments with Lisa LLC Facebook page or email her at uniquemomentswithlisa@gmail.com.

Tickets are priced at $20 for a single ticket and $40 for couples. The deadline for ticket purchases is May 15th, so attendees are encouraged to secure their spots soon.

“The tickets have been reduced to now single tickets at $20 and couples at $40.00. The deadline is May 15th,” Martoni explained, “Appetizers, music, disco lights, and drinks are included in the fee.”

Payments can be made conveniently through Venmo (@Lisa-Martoni) or PayPal (uniquemomentswithlisa@gmail.com), ensuring a hassle-free ticketing process.

Martoni encourages participants to “make it about them” and dress up in their favorite attire, whether with friends, a significant other, or even just by themselves.

In addition to providing a magical night, Martoni has committed to giving back to the community. She shared that 10% of the event’s profits will be donated to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Take advantage of this chance to rediscover the enchantment of prom night. So secure your tickets now and get ready for an unforgettable evening of celebration.

For more information about the event and to be added to the RSVP list, email Lisa Martoni at uniquemomentswithlisa@gmail.com.

Follow the PROM NIGHT (Magic of the Ball) Facebook event page for updates.