Lusby Mother Killed In High-Speed Motor Vehicle Collision In Mechanicsville

Victim – Jaleisa Wilcox, mother of 4 children.

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 1:44 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Three Notch Road near the intersection of Mt. Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville. Deputies arrived on scene to find multiple vehicles involved in a serious crash, with two overturned. The vehicles involved were a white 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, a silver 2008 Toyota Camry and a silver 2000 Toyota 4Runner.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation. Preliminary investigation determined the 2020 Corvette, operated by Michael Anthony Carlucci, age 48 of Waldorf, was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road near Laurel Grove Road when the vehicle struck the rear driver side of the 2000 Toyota 4Runner, operated by Jeamine Eugene Barnes, age 50 of Hollywood, then the Toyota Camry, operated by Jaleisa Wilcox, age 33 of Lusby, sending all three vehicles into an earthen berm. The Corvette and Camry rolled over after the impact with the berm and the 4Runner crossed into the northbound lanes.

Carlucci was transported to Capitol Regional Medical due to his injuries and severity of the crash. Wilcox was pronounced deceased on the scene by first responders.

At this time, speed is considered to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a dark gray or black newer model Ford Mustang with stripes that may have been in the area before the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to it is asked to call Corporal Jason Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. 2328 or email jason.smith@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.